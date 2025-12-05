Man Utd make offer to sign Christos Mouzakitis



According to Greek outlet Sportime, Manchester United have made an opening offer to sign Olympiacos midfielder Christos Mouzakitis during the winter transfer window.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in Greek football and he has already registered over 50 competitive appearances for Olympiacos. The youngster has also represented the national team on 7 occasions.

Sportime now claim that Man United and Real Madrid are hot on the trail of the wonderkid. The Red Devils have proposed to pay around £25 million for his services, while Los Blancos have offered slightly more for the talented ace.

Olympiacos are said to be eyeing at least £35 million to entertain a winter departure. Sportime believe United and Madrid won’t be able to match that valuation at the midway stage of the ongoing campaign.

Huge talent

Mouzakitis had his breakout campaign with the Greek giants last season. He accumulated 5 goals and 2 assists from 38 appearances in all competitions. He has made another 16 appearances this campaign, registering a couple of assists.

The teenager is a central midfielder by trade and has caught the eye with several key attributes. Apart from his creativity, he has excelled with his defensive contributions for club and country over the past month, in particular.

Mouzakitis started the 3-2 World Cup qualifier win for Greece over Scotland last month. He completed 4/4 duels with 3 tackles and 2 clearances. The midfielder had a passing accuracy of 89% in his 89-minute appearance.

He once again starred versus Real Madrid in the Champions League despite Olympiacos’ slender 4-3 loss. The Greek wonderkid won 6 out of 7 duels contested and also made 6 recoveries and 1 tackle with a passing accuracy of 84%.

The youngster has shown that he is a huge talent with immense potential, and could be a good acquisition for the Red Devils. It remains to be seen whether they will make an improved proposal to persuade Olympiacos into a winter sale.

Olympiacos are obviously aware of the ability of the 18-year-old and may want a figure close to their valuation in January or they could wait until the summer transfer window in the hope of a bidding war between elite European sides.