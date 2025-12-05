Ruben Amorim provides fresh injury update on Matthijs de Ligt

Rúben Amorim expects Matthijs de Ligt to be available again when Manchester United travel to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

United were held to a disappointing 1-1 stalemate against West Ham United in the league yesterday.

The Red Devils appeared well-placed to overcome the Hammers at Old Trafford and moved in front when Diogo Dalot struck in the 58th minute.

They seemed set to claim a second consecutive victory until Soungoutou Magassa produced an 83rd-minute leveller for the visitors.

United suffered the consequences of failing to take their opportunities and should have comfortably secured all three points.

United were dealt a significant setback before kick-off, with Matthijs de Ligt ruled unavailable after picking up an injury.

The 26-year-old has been one of United’s best players this season, but a knock kept him out of the clash with the Hammers. Amorim, however, has indicated that he expects him to return for the Wolves encounter.

Thursday’s match saw Ayden Heaven given a starting role, though the youngster endured a testing opening period, collected a booking, and was withdrawn for Leny Yoro at half-time.

Boost

United felt the Dutchman’s absence at various moments in the game, yet he is expected to be back for the trip to the West Midlands.

Ruben Amorim described the setback as a ‘small thing’ and is convinced the former Ajax captain should be ready for Monday night.

‘It’s hard because, if you see that position, especially this year, it’s just Harry [Maguire] and Matta playing those positions,’ Amorim told the press ahead of the 1-1 draw with West Ham at Old Trafford. ‘It is a blow. He is playing really, really well. But I’m really excited with Ayden [Heaven]. He is working there. I think he has the right characteristics to play there. ‘It is a big opportunity for everyone to see Ayden. For Matta, it is a small thing. I expect to have Matthijs next game [at Molineux].’

Having played 14 times for the Red Devils this season and found the net once, De Ligt’s availability for the clash with Wolves would represent a significant boost as United look to make the most of the opportunity to edge closer to the top four.