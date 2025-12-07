Man Utd set to push for Christos Mouzakitis deal



According to Football Insider, Manchester United are prepared to compete with Real Madrid to sign Olympiacos midfielder Kostas Mouzakitis.

The Red Devils are likely to focus on bolstering their midfield department next year, and Mouzakitis has emerged as a potential solution amid his fine progress at Olympiacos.

Football Insider claim that the 18-year-old is ‘definitely’ on the Red Devils’ radar ahead of the winter transfer window.

Olympiacos want at least £30 million for a mid-season sale, and it is reported that United may not pay such a fee.

Different need

Mouzakitis had his big breakout campaign with Olympiacos last season. He registered 2 goals and 5 assists from 38 appearances. He has continued to excel during the ongoing season, bagging a couple of assists from 17 games.

Aside from his goal involvements, the wonderkid has excelled with his duel-winning ability and defensive contributions. He was recently brilliant against Real Madrid in the Champions League, winning 6 duels alongside 6 recoveries in a 4-3 defeat.

Mouzakitis has shown that he has the potential to become an elite central midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils step up their pursuit of the Greek sensation when the transfer window reopens next month.

United are yearning for a top-class number 6 to provide solidity and control in the heart of the midfield. Casemiro is no longer in the prime of his career and he has struggled to sustain his work rate over 90 minutes and has been substituted.

The Red Devils have Mouzakitis on their winter wishlist, but manager Ruben Amorim may ideally want a holding midfielder with proven Premier League experience, who can make an instant impact during the back end of the campaign.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson has been identified as among their top targets. The Englishman has been a revelation in the centre of the park for the Tricky Trees and has made almost 200 defensive contributions this season.

There is a belief that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis could be swayed to sell him for £80 million, but ultimately a deal could depend on staggered payments and a high-profile exit which seems unlikely as of now. United may have to wait until the summer to bolster their midfield department with a marquee signing.