Liverpool battling with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Diomande

Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal and Manchester United over a deal to sign RB Leipzig youngster Yan Diomande, as per TEAMtalk.

Despite winning the Premier League title last term, the Reds decided to revamp the frontline last summer. They parted ways with Darwin Núñez and Luis Diaz and bought Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

However, the Swedish international has endured a tough start at Anfield, while Mohamed Salah has started showing signs of decline this season. Moreover, Cody Gakpo has displayed inconsistent performances, and Ekitike has been going through a lean patch despite enjoying a bright start.

So, it appears the Merseyside club want to invest more to reinforce the frontline further and have been heavily linked with a move for AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

Now, TEAMtalk report that Liverpool are also interested in signing Diomande, having closely monitored his development this season. However, purchasing the forward won’t be straightforward as Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have all expressed their interest in him.

Moreover, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich are also keen on him, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching displays.

Battle

The report claim that Liverpool’s scouting department are pushing the club to finalise the deal in January, and Arne Slot’s side are ‘actively looking’ to buy him by defeating other clubs in this race.

Having recently moved to Red Bull Arena, Diomande, valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt, still has four and a half years left in his current contract.

So, the German side aren’t in any rush to sell him, and Liverpool will have to launch a lucrative proposal to lure him to Anfield in January or next summer.

In 11 starts across all competitions, the 19-year-old has netted seven goals and registered three assists thus far this season. He even scored a hat-trick against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga last night. Moreover, he has already secured his place in the Ivory Coast national team at this tender age.

Diomande is a left-winger by trait and has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Bundesliga this season. He possesses high potential and could be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service next year, ahead of Arsenal and Man Utd.