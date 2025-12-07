Predicted Man Utd line-up vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United will travel to Molineux Stadium to face off against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday night.

Having endured a disappointing defeat against Everton, the Red Devils returned to winning ways by defeating Crystal Palace last weekend. However, after managing only a draw vs West Ham in midweek, Ruben Amorim’s side failed to capitalise on the opportunity to close the gap with the top four.

On the other hand, Wolves have endured a woeful campaign thus far, languishing at the bottom of the table with just two points. They haven’t been able to find a win this season yet.

Team news

Matthijs de Ligt was ruled out due to a minor injury vs West Ham, but Amorim has hinted that he might be ready to be involved in this game. However, Benjamin Sesko and Harry Maguire may remain sidelined owing to their respective problems.

After remaining sidelined over the last two games, Matheus Cunha returned against the Hammers and is in contention to be involved in this encounter as well.

Predicted line-up

Amorim is set to continue with his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, with Senne Lammens likely to be in goal. If De Ligt returns, he would be in the CCB position ahead of Ayden Heaven, while Noussair Mazraoui and Luke Shaw could be the two wide centre-backs for United.

In that case, Leny Yoro and Lisandro Martínez are expected to feature as substitutes. Amad Diallo and Diogo Dalot should be the two wing-backs, meaning Patrick Dorgu would have to make do with a place on the bench.

Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes are likely to continue as the midfield pairing for the Red Devils; therefore, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo could be among the substitutes once again.

Bryan Mbeumo is set to keep hold of his place in the right CAM role despite displaying poor performances in the last two games. Cunha would be on the opposite side, and Joshua Zirkzee may keep hold of his place in the centre-forward position amid Sesko’s absence. So, Mason Mount should feature off the bench if needed.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Wolves:

Lammens; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Bruno, Dalot; Mbeumo, Zirkzee, Cunha