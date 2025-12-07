Enzo Maresca confirms Liam Delap suffered an injury in Bournemouth draw

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Liam Delap now faces another period out after suffering a shoulder injury against Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge during the summer window from Ipswich Town, yet a series of fitness setbacks have repeatedly stalled his progress with the Blues.

Across his six Premier League starts this campaign, he has failed to find the net, underlining how challenging his adaptation to Chelsea has been.

Delap only rejoined the squad at the end of October following a two-month layoff caused by a hamstring issue, and he appears set to spend more time unavailable once more.

Agony showed clearly on the Englishman’s expression after Marcos Senesi of Bournemouth fell heavily on his shoulder, and the 22-year-old made his way straight down to the tunnel.

Before this fresh setback, Delap had already spent 59 days out because of the hamstring issue he suffered in August in the clash with Fulham.

Along with Marc Guiu, who came on for Delap during the game, Chelsea also have Joao Pedro available in the centre-forward position. At the same time, Pedro Neto and Tyrique George can feature through the middle whenever needed.

Blow

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Maresca revealed that Delap is set to be on the sidelines.

He said: ‘Unfortunately, he was already out for two months, and he has to be out again.’ ‘We don’t know for how long, but it looks quite bad on his shoulder. He has been unlucky. He was out for two months already. Now he has to be out again. ‘Also we are a bit unlucky because we need that kind of a No. 9. We tried today with Marc [Guiu]. But, yes, it’s an injury.’

For Maresca and his squad, the lingering impact of the Club World Cup combined with an incomplete pre-season has made it challenging to keep the group healthy. Although Palmer’s comeback offers relief, Delap’s latest setback raises worry for a youngster still adjusting to his surroundings.

With several players out injured, the closing stretch of 2025 becomes even more demanding, with Atalanta awaiting in the Champions League and league encounters against Everton, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and another meeting with Bournemouth.

Delap’s latest injury represents a major setback for Maresca, who could now consider turning to the transfer window in January in search of another centre-forward.