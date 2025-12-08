Man Utd plotting audacious double swoop to sign Elliot Anderson and Antoine Semenyo

Manchester United are plotting an audacious double swoop to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson and Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, as per Ekrem Konur.

United focused on reinforcing their attack last summer, with a large part of their investment utilised to bring in at least three attackers.

They signed Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford after over a month-long negotiation, while Matheus Cunha joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Red Devils also beat competition from Newcastle United to complete the signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, handing Ruben Amorim a formidable attacking trio for the season.

However, there were no additions to the midfield, and surprisingly so, considering how unbalanced they were last season.

This has led to Amorim utilising Bruno Fernandes in deeper roles, with the Portuguese pairing with the in-form Casemiro as a pivot, while Kobbie Mainoo and Manu Ugarte remain out of favour, now looking like misfits in the manager’s system.

The club are now looking to sign a viable, tactically fitting midfielder to Amorim’s system, and several options have been earmarked, including Anderson.

According to Konur, the Red Devils are plotting an audacious swoop for the transfer of the England international to Old Trafford in January to bolster their midfield ranks.

Double swoop

In attack, Cunha and Sesko have struggled with niggling injuries, netting just once, while Sesko has only managed two goals in 12 appearances, prompting the club to plot further attacking reinforcements.

Hence, the report adds that United have now earmarked Semenyo as a possible option to bolster their attack in the January transfer window in what would be an audacious double swoop alongside Anderson.

However, Semenyo’s growing form, where he has netted six goals already this season, will inevitably attract plenty of interest, with Konur adding that the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United are set to battle with United to sign the Ghanaian in January.

In recent weeks Football Talk, citing major sources, revealed that both players will not come cheap, with Bournemouth placing a £65m valuation on Semenyo in January, while Forest have also set a £100m price tag on Anderson, so it’ll be interesting to see if United will go ahead to sign the duo in January or wait till the summer, when their value could potentially drop slightly.

