Liverpool earmark PSG star Desire Doue as Mohamed Salah replacement

Liverpool have earmarked Paris Saint-Germain winger Desire Doué as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to Fichajes.

Doué has enjoyed a meteoric rise in his career, and at just 20, he’s already widely regarded as one of the best forwards in the world.

Having progressed through Rennes’ youth system, Doué made his senior bow for the club on 7 August 2022, coming off the bench in a 1–0 Ligue 1 loss to Lorient. Later that same month, on 31 August, he registered his first senior professional goal in a 3–1 league win against Brest, becoming the first footballer born in 2005 to score in any of Europe’s top five divisions.

His form piqued the interest of several clubs across Europe before PSG won the race to sign him in the summer of 2024. Since then, he has been outstanding for the French club, providing 38 goal contributions, including a double in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan.

This season, injury concerns have seen him feature in only six Ligue 1 games and 15 in all competitions, yet he has still shown his qualities, netting three goals and providing three assists.

Now, according to Fichajes, Liverpool have earmarked Doué as a potential replacement for the embattled Mohamed Salah, who faces an uncertain future at Anfield.

The report adds that the Reds believe the five-cap France international’s profile suits Liverpool’s need for a versatile, fast, technical, young and dynamic forward to bolster Arne Slot’s attack, and they’re now exploring a possible deal to sign him in 2026.

Doue to Liverpool

With four more years left on his contract at the Parc des Princes, PSG are keen to retain the Frenchman, as they see him as a prospect. However, the Merseyside club are preparing to submit a formal £131m offer to the French champions, a figure that could change their stance, as per the report.

For a third consecutive fixture, Arne Slot placed Salah on the bench. For a second outing in a row away from Anfield, the Egyptian was not introduced at any stage, a decision that ultimately triggered his public outburst.

There’s now a growing belief that the Egyptian’s time might be drawing to a close, prompting Liverpool to search for possible replacements.

Doué would be an outstanding addition to their squad and a viable replacement for Salah should he depart. However, £131m for the 20-year-old may be too steep, so the club should instead consider affordable but equally quality alternatives like Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.