Liverpool earmark Rennes star Jeremy Jacquet as Ibrahima Konate replacement

Liverpool are plotting a swoop to sign highly rated French centre-back Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes, according to Sky Sport.

Liverpool committed substantial funds during the summer window to strengthen the group, with Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong arriving as part of the defensive rebuild.

Yet, after managing only a single victory from their most recent six fixtures in all competitions, Arne Slot has still not found the right balance, and there is an increasing sense that additional signings might be required to revive the team’s performance.

The centre-back position particularly needs immediate reinforcement, as Ibrahima Konaté’s performances have drastically declined, while the 34-year-old Virgil van Dijk is no longer at his athletic and competitive best, prompting the club to consider alternative solutions with Jacquet.

The 20-year-old has been a mainstay in the team since returning abruptly from a loan spell at Clermont Foot. This season, he has been an indispensable figure at centre-back for Les Rouge et Noirs, featuring in all 15 Ligue 1 games, with his performances now attracting interest from several clubs, including Liverpool.

According to Sky Sport, the Premier League champions are looking to reinforce their backline, especially due to Konaté’s potential departure, and have earmarked Jacquet as a possible option in 2026.

Liverpool need defensive reinforcement

The report adds that the Merseyside club have been impressed by the 6ft 2in centre-back’s performances and view him as ‘something special’, having scouted him extensively this campaign.

Liverpool have conceded 24 goals after 15 Premier League games this season, keeping only two clean sheets in their last nine games, both in the 2-0 wins against Aston Villa and West Ham United.

Individually, Konaté, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has not been at his rampaging best. At the same time, Joe Gomez has only completed one ninety-minute Premier League football this season, and his unreliability has left Arne Slot short of depth and capable options to call on.

Hence, a move for a dependable centre-back like Jacquet, who is valued at £12m by Transfermarkt, would be ideal in January to strengthen their push for Champions League qualification next season.