Estevao returns as Maresca makes three changes: Predicted Chelsea XI vs Atalanta

Chelsea return to the European stage to take on Atalanta on matchday six of the UEFA Champions League at the New Balance Arena tomorrow at 20:00 UK time as they look to bounce back from a run of three winless matches over the last week.

Atalanta are a difficult trip to make, so Enzo Maresca will deploy his best starting eleven to further strengthen his side’s chances of qualifying for the knockout stage of the competition by following up on a 3-1 win over Barcelona a fortnight back.

Here is a look at how Chelsea could line-up for the clash against their Italian opponents.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to continue in between the sticks for Chelsea.

Defenders – Reece James could step back into the back four to feature at right back ahead of Malo Gusto, but Marc Cucurella might continue to feature at left back. Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana might be the two centre backs once more.

Caicedo and Estevao return

Midfielders – Moises Caicedo was suspended in Chelsea’s last two Premier League matches but will be available for a call-up in the Champions League, so he could come back into the team in the double pivot alongside Enzo Fernandez. Cole Palmer, meanwhile, could be the attacking midfielder having played an hour of football at the weekend last time out.

£29 million star Estevao Willian could also return to the starting eleven for the Blues on their right flank, whereas Pedro Neto could move to the left wing and replace Alejandro Garnacho in the process.

Forward – With Liam Delap injured once more, Joao Pedro could lead the line for Chelsea against Atalanta.

Here is how the Blues might look on paper.