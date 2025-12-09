Mac Allister back as Slot makes three changes: Predicted Liverpool XI vs Inter Milan

Liverpool will look to overturn an underwhelming run of form in the Champions League tonight as they face Inter Milan at San Siro on matchday six of the competition at 20:00 UK time.

The big team news for the Reds could see Arne Slot drop Mohamed Salah from his squad after the Egyptian’s explosive interview at the weekend, but given that he hasn’t played in the team’s last three outings from the word go, it might not have a huge impact.

Here is how Liverpool might line-up versus the Nerazzurri.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is expected to continue in goal ahead of Giorgi Mamardashvili

Defenders – Conor Bradley returned to the starting eleven at the weekend against Leeds United and might continue at right back once more, while Milos Kerkez could make way on the left side to accommodate Andy Robertson.

Ibrahima Konate’s form has been substandard in recent weeks, so he could be dropped in favour of Joe Gomez, with the Englishman possibly featuring alongside Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the back four.

Mac Allister back in midfield

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister played only 20 minutes off the bench versus Leeds United, but the Argentine international might return to the fore against Inter Milan. He could replace Curtis Jones in midfield and partner alongside Ryan Gravenberch in the double pivot for Liverpool. Florian Wirtz, meanwhile, might be picked as the number 10 once more.

With Mohamed Salah expected to be excluded from the setup, Arne Slot might employ Dominik Szoboszlai on the right flank again although the Hungarian will switch positions with Wirtz often. Cody Gakpo, one of the manager’s trusted men, could be used down the left wing again.

Forward – Hugo Ekitike scored a brace at the weekend and may be in the Liverpool team once more to lead their line.

Here is a look at the Reds’ team on paper.