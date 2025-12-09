Pundit heaps praise on Man Utd ace Bruno Fernandes

Former forward turned pundit Troy Deeney has heaped praise on Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes following his ‘fantastic’ performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have displayed inconsistent performances thus far this season, still, they are just one point behind fourth-placed Crystal Palace with 25 points from 15 matches.

Ruben Amorim’s side enjoyed a bright start against Wolves last night and went ahead courtesy of Fernandes’ goal. However, the hosts came back brilliantly just before the interval.

United took control of the game in the second half and netted three more goals, with Mason Mount, Fernandes, and Bryan Mbeumo managing to put their name on the scoresheet. Overall, the Portuguese scored twice and provided the assist for Mount’s goal.

Now, while creating the Team of the Week for BBC Sport, Deeney has included Fernandes and praised him by saying that he is the ‘top of the diamond’.

The 31-year-old’s passing was ‘fantastic’ yesterday, and although he might not get much credit for this performance as Wolves have been very poor thus far this season, he was excellent, and this is a really important victory for United following a disappointing draw against West Ham last week.

Deeney said:

“Top of the diamond is Fernandes. Two goals at Wolves and an assist. His passing was fantastic. He loses a bit of credit because it was against arguably the worst team I have ever seen in Wolves, but he did very well. Manchester United are back on the winning trail.”

Pundit lauds Fernandes

Following yesterday’s performance, Fernandes has tallied four goals and registered six assists in 15 Premier League appearances thus far this season.

Currently, the Man Utd star is the highest assist provider in the league and is the third highest goal contributor at the moment, just behind Erling Haaland and Igor Thiago.

The Portuguese has established himself as a talismanic figure for United since joining from Sporting CP back in 2020 and has continued to prove his worth.

Although he has entered his 30s, he looks very fit and can still play at the highest level for a few more years. His existing deal at Old Trafford will expire at the end of next season, and United hold an option to extend the deal for one more year.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see what Man Utd decide to do regarding his future at the end of this season.