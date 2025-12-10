Liverpool receive huge boost to sign Man Utd target Semenyo

Liverpool have reportedly received a huge boost in pursuit of Manchester United target and AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, as per TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old displayed glimpses of his qualities last term, making 19 goal contributions across all competitions. He has continued to showcase his productivity this season as well, scoring six goals and registering three assists in 14 Premier League appearances thus far.

As a result, he has started attracting a lot of attention ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window. TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are showing a serious interest in purchasing the forward.

Although the forward would be open to joining any of those three clubs, he is keen on moving to Anfield, with Liverpool planning to sign him as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

After starting on the bench in three consecutive Premier League matches, the Egyptian has become frustrated and recently delivered a fiery interview.

As a result, he was left out of the Champions League squad against Inter Milan in the Champions League. So, the forward is pushing to leave the Merseyside club to take a new challenge in his career.

Semenyo to Liverpool

The report claim that Bournemouth don’t want to let Semenyo leave in January, having recently handed him a fresh term until 2030. However, they can’t do anything if he wants to leave, as the forward has a £65m release clause.

So, the Cherries have started exploring options to replace the Ghanaian and have earmarked Ipswich Town star Jaden Philogene as a serious target.

The AFCON is set to kick start on 21st December, and the African players will unite with their nation to participate in this tournament. However, Ghana haven’t been able to qualify, so Semenyo won’t leave.

The former Bristol City star is comfortable on either flank and is efficient with both feet. He has showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to lure him to Anfield by defeating other English clubs in this race.