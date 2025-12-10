Liverpool ‘prepared’ to make move to sign Marc Guehi

Liverpool are reportedly ‘prepared’ to make a move to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi in January, as per Football Insider.

Having won the Premier League title last term, the Reds decided to refresh the squad last summer. They purchased Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak to bolster the frontline after letting Luis Diaz and Darwin Núñez leave.

Moreover, Arne Slot’s side bought Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, and Jeremie Frimpong. Giorgi Mamardashvili also joined ahead of this season, although his move was sealed last year.

Revamping the centre-back position was also on Liverpool’s agenda, and they signed Giovanni Leoni after cashing in on Jarell Quansah. However, purchasing another centre-back was Slot’s intention, and Guehi was his primary target.

The Reds waited until the transfer deadline day to seal the deal, and the player even underwent medical after both clubs agreed on a deal in principle. Eventually, Crystal Palace decided to pull the plug on this deal as they were unable to find a suitable replacement in time.

This season, Liverpool have struggled with defensive frailties, while the Eagles have enjoyed a bright season led by Guehi, sitting in fourth spot in the Premier League with 26 points from 15 matches.

Guehi to Liverpool

Now, Football Insider state that Liverpool have accepted they have made a mistake by delaying a deal to sign Guehi last summer and are ‘prepared’ to make a fresh move in January.

Other clubs, such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, are also interested in the Englishman, but they are waiting until the end of this season to sign him as a free agent.

However, Liverpool believe they would be able to tempt the player to move to Anfield in January, and Crystal Palace might be ready to let him leave in mid-season to recoup some transfer fee.

On Football Insider, transfer expert Mike Brown says that ideally Oliver Glasner would be desperate to keep hold of Guehi, but the South London club are ready to sell him if they receive an offer of around £35m.

Guehi has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League and has even secured his place in the England national team’s starting line-up.