Crystal Palace willing to sell Liverpool and Manchester United target Adam Wharton

Crystal Palace are fourth in the Premier League standings and in a strong position to play in the Champions League next season. However, one of their best players could be on his way out next season with a number of bigger sides eyeing his signatures.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported that Palace are prepared to sell Wharton next summer for a lucrative transfer fee with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United lurking. The player was most recently valued at £80 million,

In addition to Liverpool and Man United, Manchester City are also interested in the English international’s purchase and there was were also links with Real Madrid, although the Whites now seem to have cooled their interest in the player.

United could break the bank for Wharton

Liverpool showed their intent in the transfer window this summer and could very possibly do the same next year. However, with a defence to rebuild and Mohamed Salah to replace, it remains to be seen whether they are ready to pay Adam Wharton’s price.

Manchester United, however, could be prepared to match Crystal Palace’s demands for Wharton as they look for more depth and quality in a deeper-lying position in midfield with Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte not key parts of Ruben Amorim’s plans.

Adam Wharton would be a superb addition alongside Casemiro for United. The Brazilian would be freed of his offensive duties, and with his intelligent reading of the game, press resistance and passing, Wharton would help United play more progressively.

That being said, United will need to be wary of an approach from Manchester City, who can outbid them to the player’s purchase whilst also offering him the opportunity to play in the Champions League, something which the Red Devils possibly cannot do.

Wharton’s likeliness to stay in the Premier League is good news for the English top flight in general, but it will be exciting to see where he eventually lands up next summer with Crystal Palace prepared to cash in on possibly their best young player right now.