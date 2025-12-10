Manchester United ready to offer enticing swap deal to sign Bradley Barcola

Manchester United have employed Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha on their flanks this season in most matches, with Amad Diallo and Mason Mount also getting a run in the final third, although admittedly, the squad’s quality and depth is lacking.

In a bid to revamp their offensive department, the Red Devils are prepared to dive into the transfer market next summer and are interested in signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain with a swap deal also on the cards, Fichajes has reported.

According to the source, Man United are ready to use Marcus Rashford as a makeweight to sign the Frenchman, who is valued at £60 million by the defending Champions League winners, and has five goals along with three assists this season.

Rashford has been having an exceptional season at Barcelona, who may be keen on signing him permanently next year, but nothing is set in stone owing to their finances. Besides them, PSG are also keen on the English international.

United will look to sell Rashford next summer as a result of his terrific campaign at Barca with the player unlikely to have a future at Old Trafford, and if the Catalans are unable to afford him, he could significantly lower the price of Barcola’s potential deal.

Barcola ideal for Man United

Bradley Barcola would be a solid signing for Manchester United. He is capable of playing on the left and right wings, has superb dribbling abilities and at just 23 years of age, his finishing will eventually improve and make him a well-rounded project.

He is a hardworking young forward with a brilliant explosiveness, reading of the game and strength with the ball at his feet, but for Man United to compel him into joining them, they will need to secure Champions League football.

With that said, Barcola remains a vital player at Paris Saint-Germain, so unless Marcus Rashford is open to heading to Ligue 1, they might not be willing to let go of the French youngster given that he is key to their long-term project under Luis Enrique.