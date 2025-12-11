Liverpool agree deal to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in January

Liverpool earned a vital Champions League win over Inter Milan on Tuesday night, thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s goal, but behind the scenes, not everything is ideal after Mohamed Salah voiced his displeasure at his role in the team in recent weeks.

Consequently, he was dropped by Arne Slot for the trip to Milan and many believe the weekend’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion might be his last appearance for the Reds before jetting off for the AFCON and potentially leaving the club in January.

While Salah has not been anywhere near his best level this season, his exit would warrant a replacement, especially owing to what he has achieved at the club since joining in 2017 and the Reds already have most things in place to secure a new signing.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Antoine Semenyo. They have offered him a contract on par with Manchester City, and are willing to pay his £65 million release clause, leaving the player to choose between the two sides.

Semenyo a brilliant replacement

Following Mohamed Salah’s potential exit in January, Antoine Semenyo would be an excellent signing for Liverpool. With the kind of transfer fees that are demanded in the market of late, his £65 million release clause reads very reasonably as well.

Semenyo made a brilliant start to the season and even though his form has cooled off in recent weeks, he sits on six goals and three assists in the Premier League, having also produced 20 goal competitions in all competitions last year for Bournemouth.

His Premier League record will give Liverpool confidence that he will succeed at the club, and the fact that he can play on both wings will also allow Arne Slot to toggle with his system, potentially at Cody Gakpo’s expense as a regular player in the line-up.

Mohamed Salah’s time could soon come to an end at Anfield with the Egyptian drawing down the curtains on an illustrious era on Merseyside, but Semenyo is as capable a replacement as could be and the Reds will hope he picks them over Manchester City.