Arsenal join race to sign HNK Rijeka attacking midfielder Toni Fruk

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing HNK Rijeka attacking midfielder Toni Fruk, according to TEAMtalk.

The 24-year-old made the switch to the Croatian outfit from Fiorentina in 2023. During his first season with the club, he showcased early flashes of his qualities, finishing that campaign with 18 goal involvements across all competitions.

Last season, the midfielder continued to impress, finishing with 14 goals and 10 assists from 39 matches as Rijeka went on to win the Croatian title.

Fruk has maintained that level of end product this year as well, netting nine goals and providing two assists, and after proving his value in the Croatian league, he has earned a place in Croatia’s senior squad, contributing to his country’s qualification for next summer’s World Cup.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Fruk is attracting interest from several clubs, including Arsenal, who have now ‘firmly’ entered the race to sign the attacking midfielder.

The report adds that the player’s representatives, Niagara Sports, were in London last week to meet with interested clubs, including the Gunners and Crystal Palace, regarding his possible transfer to the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta is looking to add depth to his attack and competition to Martin Odegaard and views the Croatian international as a viable option for that role, according to the report.

Arsenal should pursue younger prospects

The 24-year-old, who is also of keen interest to Atletico Madrid, has three years left on his contract with Rijeka, whose club president Damir Miskovic is poised to consider offers only from £13m for their prized asset, TEAMtalk adds.

Fruk operates naturally as a left-footed creative midfielder, yet he is equally able to fill in as a centre-forward when required. His technical quality allows him to slide passes through tight spaces, supply chances for advancing teammates, and strike effectively from long range.

The Croatian possesses immense qualities and could even improve under a tactically sound coach like Arteta, making him a clever piece of business for Arsenal if a deal were ever completed.

However, with Ethan Nwaneri, Martin Ødegaard, and Eberechi Eze already available for the central attacking midfield role, Arsenal are not in urgent need of extra depth there, while Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and Mikel Merino can also feature in that zone.

Hence, while £13m would be a steal for a player of Fruk’s qualities, the Gunners are already well stocked in that department and should instead focus on a much younger prospect that would be ready to take over key positions within the next two seasons.