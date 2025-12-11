Man Utd plot ambitious swoop to sign Chelsea target Nwaneri

Manchester United are reportedly planning an ambitious move to sign Chelsea target and Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri, as per a recent report.

After rising through the Hale End academy, the youngster made his first team debut in 2022 at just 15 years and 181 days old. He currently holds the record as the youngest player to ever make a Premier League debut.

Nwaneri even played regularly under Mikel Arteta amid Bukayo Saka’s injury absence last season. Following that, he decided to commit his long-term future to the Emirates Stadium by signing a fresh term until 2030 last summer.

However, following Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke’s arrival in the last transfer window, the 18-year-old has struggled to find regular game time thus far this season.

So, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk) claim that Nwaneri has become frustrated with his current situation at Arsenal and could be open to leaving to play regularly and develop his career.

On the other hand, after spending big money last summer, the Gunners need to raise funds by selling a star to balance the books, and may allow the youngster to leave.

United are ‘circling like sharks’ to sign Nwaneri by taking advantage of this situation, with Ruben Amorim a ‘big admirer’ of him. However, purchasing the Arsenal star won’t be straightforward for Amorim’s side as Chelsea are also plotting a swoop.

Battle

Nwaneri, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, is a left-footed creative midfielder by trait but is also comfortable providing cover on the right flank. He is efficient with his weaker foot and technically sound.

Moreover, he has an eye for scoring goals from distance and is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers. In 16 starts across all competitions, Nwaneri netted nine goals and registered two assists last term.

Man Utd currently have Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo as options to deploy on the right CAM role in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system. However, they are set to join their respective nations for the AFCON, which is set to begin on 21st December.

So, United could do with signing a new right-winger to provide cover in this position, and Nwaneri would be a great coup should they eventually manage to secure his service in January.