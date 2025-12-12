Man Utd tipped to sign Brighton star Danny Welbeck

Former forward turned pundit Louis Saha has tipped Manchester United to sign Brighton and Hove Albion forward Danny Welbeck.

Following Rasmus Hojlund’s poor performances in the Premier League last term, the Red Devils decided to purchase Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig last summer to reinforce the frontline.

They opted to send the Dane to Napoli on loan, and the Italian champions have an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of this season if they qualify for the Champions League.

The Slovenian has taken time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality thus far and has been out injured in recent weeks. Amid his absence, Joshua Zirkzee has provided cover in the centre-forward position, but he hasn’t been able to showcase his best.

Now, during a recent interview (via Metro), Saha said that Man Utd should sign an experienced striker like Welbeck, which will benefit other attackers like Sesko and Zirkzee, as they would be able to learn under his tutelage.

Welbeck isn’t just an experienced player; he is also ‘very talented’ and is efficient in front of the goal. So, if United can manage to secure his service in January, he would make a huge impact.

Man Utd urged to sign Welbeck

Saha said:

“I would have loved Manchester United to sign Danny at the start of the season. He’s not just very talented, but he’s very efficient and he’s experienced. I think Sesko and other forward players would benefit by having someone like Welbeck to challenge them, to make them learn more about the game, more about positioning. “Welbeck’s experience would give an example for them to all learn from, and I think if Danny arrives in the winter transfer window, he could make a huge difference to results on the pitch.”

The 35-year-old ranked through Man Utd’s youth system before leaving permanently back in 2014. The forward has even made 42 appearances for England, scoring 16 goals.

He has entered the final few months of his current contract at Brighton, and they might be open to cashing-in on him in January to recoup some transfer fee.

In 17 appearances across all competitions, Welbeck has netted seven goals and registered a solitary assist thus far this campaign, helping his side to push for a European place finish in the Premier League.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually listen to Saha’s advice and make a move to sign Welbeck in January or next summer to bolster the frontline.