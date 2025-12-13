Man Utd & Chelsea in battle to sign Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki

Manchester United are battling with Chelsea over a deal to sign Sunderland’s defensive midfielder Noah Sadiki, as per Sky Sports.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris focused on bolstering his midfield options, with Noah Sadiki joining from Belgian side Union SG in July.

The DR Congo international has been key to the Black Cats’ strong start to the campaign, forming a formidable midfield partnership alongside Granit Xhaka that has caused upsets this season, including the win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and draws with Liverpool and Arsenal.

He has been an undroppable since starting the league opener against West Ham United, featuring in all 15 Premier League games for the Black Cats, with his performances statistically among the best midfielders in the league.

The midfielder is now attracting interest from Premier League heavyweights Man Utd and Chelsea, who are set to battle for his signature in 2026, according to Sky Sports‘ Sacha Tavolieri.

According to the report, Chelsea contacted Sunderland to enquire about the valuation and potential availability of the Congolese defensive midfielder after their 2-1 loss in October, during which he was excellent.

On the other hand, the report adds that Man Utd hold a long-standing admiration for the 20-year-old, having already approached his camp, and are now closely monitoring him as an option if they fail to land Carlos Baleba.

Sadiki should consider Old Trafford move

Chelsea have an array of midfield options on their books, with some currently in the first team and others out on loan who could join the first-team squad next season.

Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Reggie Walsh, who is highly regarded by Maresca and progressing through the academy. Hence, the Blues should instead refocus on bolstering other positions of their team, particularly in defence.

As a result, a move to United would make more sense, as the club are looking to overhaul their squad, particularly in midfield, and are seeking not just a quality midfielder but a much younger one, given that Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes are in their 30s.

Sadiki fits this mould, and the possibility of game time would also be an attractive proposition for the Congolese to consider should United make their interest concrete.

Having only moved to the Stadium of Light in the summer on a five-year contract, Sunderland would be keen on retaining the 20-year-old, so United will need to submit a significant offer well above his £21m Transfermarkt valuation to change their stance.