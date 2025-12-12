Arne Slot provides injury update on Alexander Isak

Arne Slot has confirmed that Alexander Isak is a doubt for Liverpool’s clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday following the injury he sustained in the 1-0 win over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

Isak has endured a shaky start to life with the Premier League champions following his record-breaking move from Newcastle United last summer.

Across 14 outings, the Swede has produced only two goals and a single assist, with Hugo Ekitike regularly delivering stronger displays in the final third.

Slot has experimented with various combinations recently and even deployed both forwards together in the narrow 1-0 win in Milan, only the second occasion he has fielded them from kick-off.

Although the Liverpool boss appreciated the encouraging link-up between the pair, he admitted supporters might have to wait a little longer before seeing that partnership resume.

‘The more they play, the more they will adapt and the better they will cooperate,’ he said. ‘The other two 9s on the pitch for Inter were more used to playing with each. It’s the second time they have played together, and I think we will see more of this in the future. ‘Alex got a knock in the first half, so let’s see if he is able to start tomorrow.’

Doubt

Isak has been named in the starting XI on ten occasions since completing his switch to Liverpool from Newcastle, yet he has not managed to play a full ninety minutes. He was withdrawn after 68 minutes against Inter because of injury concerns, and he has already sat out five matches this campaign due to recurring fitness setbacks.

Liverpool will also go into the Brighton clash without Cody Gakpo, although Federico Chiesa is anticipated to be available again after recovering from illness.

Both the Reds and the Seagulls head into this contest aiming to get back to winning form in the Premier League after neither side managed to take all three points against Leeds United and West Ham United, respectively, last weekend.

Although a sequence of four matches without a loss across all competitions hints that momentum might be slowly shifting in Liverpool’s favour, the off-pitch situation involving Mohamed Salah has made more headlines, and it’ll be interesting to see if Arne Slot reinstates the Egyptian in his starting lineup.