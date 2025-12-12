Enzo Maresca confirms Wesley Fofana is ‘completely fine’ to face Everton

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has confirmed that centre-back Wesley Fofana is ‘completely fine’ to face Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea’s struggles so far in December continued with a 2-1 Champions League defeat, stretching their winless run to four matches.

Fofana, who was brought on at the interval during Tuesday’s loss to Atalanta, was eventually forced back off after being caught in the face by an opponent’s boot.

Joao Pedro initially put the visitors ahead with a finish from close range. Yet, slack defending after the break allowed the Italian side to turn the contest around, with Charles De Ketelaere netting the decisive goal.

Maresca opted for five alterations from the draw with Bournemouth, and as anticipated, Fofana began the evening among the substitutes.

He replaced Trevoh Chalobah at the restart, only to be removed once more after the blow to his face.

It was clear the defender was struggling with his eye and could not continue, adding to the 24-year-old’s catalogue of misfortune.

Boost

Although he should have reacted better to the leveller, Fofana has played a major part in Chelsea’s recent defensive upturn, and Maresca revealed the severity of the injury after the game.

‘He had a problem with his eye,’ he told his post-match press conference. ‘It’s quite bad. He struggled to see a little bit, but hopefully he can be available for Saturday.’

However, speaking to the media ahead of the game with Everton, Maresca provided a much more positive update on the Frenchman.

‘He’s available; he’s fine,’ he told his pre-match press conference. ‘He took part in the session yesterday, and he’s completely fine.’

After repeatedly dealing with long-term fitness setbacks during his Chelsea spell, Fofana has been following a programme that Maresca believes will eventually allow the defender to cope with playing twice in a week.

That gradual build-up has coincided with an effective understanding between him and Trevoh Chalobah, a partnership that has produced four clean sheets from the five matches they have begun together.

Yet his flaw against Atalanta proved costly; Scamacca slipped away from him inside the box, leaving the striker with a free header that brought the Italians level.

Maresca will be eager for Fofana to sharpen this side of his game against an Everton side that are strong in the air, especially against Thierno Barry, who currently holds the season record of 14 aerial duels won in the recent away win at Manchester United.