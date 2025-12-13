Chelsea ‘lurking’ over Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri ahead of potential 2026 swoop

Chelsea have had a few bright patches this season but unexpected runs of form, like their ongoing four-match winless streak, have meant that they are not close to challenging Arsenal to the Premier League and require more squad depth and quality.

The board’s recent investments, especially on the offensive department, have not exactly paid off so they might look into making a few more additions next year and it is starting to look like they could turn to a rival to strengthen their ranks.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are ‘lurking with interest’ over Arsenal teenager Ethan Nwaneri. After a promising end to last season, his role under Mikel Arteta has reduced this time around with only 446 minutes under the teenager’s belt.

Nwaneri is an exciting attacking midfielder, who has also been used on the right flank in recent months, so his versatility combined with a sky-high potential are sure to have appealed to Chelsea. The player is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt.

Chelsea might not get their man

Ethan Nwaneri is a solid player. The 18-year-old is one of the best homegrown players Arsenal have produced in recent years, but with a reduced role in the last few months, his frustration does not come as a surprise.

Bukayo Saka’s return to full fitness, coupled with Eberechi Eze’s and Noni Madueke’s purchases in the summer, have meant that Nwaneri’s role in the squad has been curtailed and with Kai Havertz also due to return to action soon, things don’t look bright.

However, as he looks to regain his feet once more, it would come as a very big surprise if he joins Chelsea where the competition for places, especially on the wings is more than anywhere else, while their number 10 role belongs to Cole Palmer.

It will not come as a surprise if Arsenal are prepared to offload Nwaneri in order to aid his development, possibly as soon as in the January transfer window, but in all probability, they would like to send him out on loan and not lose him permanently.