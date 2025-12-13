Chelsea in talks to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano, according to TEAMtalk.

Having progressed through Red Bull’s renowned youth system in Salzburg, the French defender, who is valued at £52m by Transfermarkt, later switched to Leipzig in 2017, where he went on to rack up 154 outings for the Bundesliga side.

Those displays with Die Roten Bullen quickly put him on the radar of elite European clubs, and Bayern eventually secured his signature in the summer of 2021, a move that has since proven successful.

Since arriving in Bavaria, Upamecano has surpassed 160 appearances across all competitions, collecting major honours along the way—including three Bundesliga crowns, three German Super Cups, and a Nations League triumph with France, where he was a key contributor.

Now, with his current deal due to run out at the end of the campaign, the 6ft 1in centre-back faces a defining decision, weighing up a contract extension at the Allianz Arena or the possibility of seeking a fresh challenge should his terms not be met—a situation that has put several clubs on alert.

One of the clubs vying for Upamecano’s signature is Chelsea, according to TEAMtalk, which claims that the Club World Cup champions have joined the race to sign the 27-year-old.

The report adds that Enzo Maresca’s side have held talks for the possible free transfer of the France international to Stamford Bridge in 2026.

Bargain deal

While Chelsea also hold a long-standing interest in Crystal Palace’s captain Marc Guehi, they have now joined the race for Upamecano. Still, they could be trumped by other interested clubs like Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona if they don’t make their interest concrete, according to the report.

Although injuries to their centre-backs have plagued Chelsea, the Blues possess viable depth at the position, including Levi Colwill, Josh Acheampong, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and Tosin Adarabioyo.

At the same time, Aaron Anselmino and Mamadou Sarr are quality options for next season who are excelling on loan at Borussia Dortmund and Strasbourg, respectively.

However, one noticeable trait is the lack of experience in their backline, with the oldest player being 28-year-old Adarabioyo.

Upamecano, who has made over 350 career appearances, played in the biggest stages and won major tournaments, would be a good fit for Mareca’s side, providing the Italian manager with a reliable option that will give defensive solidity while also being efficient on the ball at a bargain free transfer.