Liverpool earmark Jacquet, Guehi & Schlotterbeck as replacement for Konate

Liverpool have drawn up a three-man shortlist as possible replacements for Ibrahima Konaté, including Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet, Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, according to CaughtOffside.

The centre-back position particularly needs immediate reinforcement, as Konaté’s performances have drastically declined.

‘A bit too much at the crime scene’ was the description Arne Slot gave in his post-Leeds United press conference after Konaté yet again was culpable for another goal following Ao Tanaka’s injury-time equaliser.

With the Frenchman’s contract set to run out at the end of the season and no indication of his renewal, the Reds are now eyeing other possible targets as his replacement should he depart the club next summer.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool have drawn up a three-man shortlist that includes Jacquet, Guehi and Schlotterbeck as possible replacements for Konaté, who is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

For Jacquet, the report claims that Liverpool’s scouts have been closely watching the France U21 international’s performances in Ligue 1 this season, where his qualities have given the club the conviction that he could develop into a world-class centre-back under Slot’s tutelage.

Three-man shortlist

The report adds that Liverpool have also earmarked Guehi, valued at £48m by Transfermarkt, as another option, viewing his technical ability and consistency in the league as immense qualities that could make him a well-established centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk.

The Premier League champions are also looking to sign Schlotterbeck and are set to take advantage of his contractual standoff with Dortmund to sign him, as they believe he possesses the technicality to thrive under Slot’s possession-based and high-pressing style of play, according to the report.

Liverpool already signed Italian centre-back Giovanni Leoni from Parma last summer. Although he is currently sidelined with a long-term injury, he is highly regarded as a potential successor to Virgil van Dijk, which suggests that adding just one more centre-back would be the more practical approach.

In that context, a move for Guehi makes greater sense. He is Premier League proven and would be available on a free transfer if the Reds wait until next summer, in contrast to Jacquet and Schlotterbeck, who would likely command fees well above their £10m and £35m Transfermarkt valuations, respectively.