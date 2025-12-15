Chelsea ‘leading the chase’ to sign Kobbie Mainoo

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, according to CaughtOffside.

The United academy graduate has managed just 11 appearances this season—and only one of those came from the start, in the club’s disappointing Carabao Cup collapse to League Two side Grimsby Town.

Ruben Amorim’s inflexible 3-4-3 setup has left little space for the youngster, consigning him to the bench most weeks. Although there were strong calls over the summer for him to head out on loan, United reportedly rejected every enquiry, stressing that he would play a key role.

Yet with the campaign nearly at its midpoint, he has been reduced to brief cameos, the latest being a 12-minute appearance against bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

With the 2026 World Cup looming, there’s a belief the youngster could push for a move in January with several clubs now interested.

Now, according to CaughtOffside, Chelsea have become the latest club to express interest in signing the England international.

The Blues are looking to intensify their pursuit of the 20-year-old, with the report adding that Enzo Maresca’s side are ‘leading the chase’ in the race to sign the midfield ace.

However, the London giants are not alone in the race, as Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also keen on Mainoo, who is open to a move to a club that will guarantee playing time similar to his former teammate Scott McTominay at Napoli, according to the report.

Mainoo to Chelsea

The Club World Cup champions already possess an array of midfielders in their squad, including Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Reggie Walsh, who is highly regarded by Maresca and progressing through the academy.

However, they may do with more depth, as injuries to Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo, as well as Maresca’s preference to deploy Fernandez in advanced roles, saw right back Reece James play in defensive midfield against Everton, while Malo Gusto occasionally alternated into midfield to support their captain.

In addition, Essugo is untested in the Premier League, having yet to feature this season, while Lavia’s persistent injury concerns mean the club could consider a more reliable, league-proven midfielder that suits the manager’s playing style, and Mainoo fits that mould.

With the January transfer window less than 20 days away, it’ll be interesting to see whether Chelsea will make an offer that matches his £35m Transfermarkt valuation or negotiate a loan move.