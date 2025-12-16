Man Utd in battle with Chelsea & Liverpool to sign Palace right back Daniel Munoz

Manchester United are in battle with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City over a deal to sign Crystal Palace right-back Daniel Munoz, according to CaughtOffside.

Since Oliver Glasner’s arrival, Palace have undergone a transformation that extends beyond results, with noticeable improvements in individual displays helping the South London outfit secure two pieces of silverware.

A key figure behind the Eagles’ rapid ascent has been Munoz, who, following his January 2024 switch from Jupiler Pro League outfit Genk, has established himself as arguably one of the Premier League’s standout wing-backs.

Across all competitions last season, he registered six goals alongside eight assists, and that prolific form has carried into the current campaign, where he has already recorded six goal contributions.

Before the unfortunate injury that has now ruled him out for the next four to six weeks, the 29-year-old underlined why he stands apart from many top-flight full-backs during the 3-3 draw with Bournemouth in matchweek eight, setting up two Jean-Philippe Mateta strikes in a performance full of relentless energy and intensity.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, as several clubs, including Man Utd, have now set their sights on him.

This is according to CaughtOffside, which claims that the Red Devils are closely monitoring Munoz’s performances at Selhurst Park with the aim of making a swoop for him.

The report adds that the 13-time Premier League champions are looking to reinforce their backline and have earmarked the Colombian international as a viable option who can also add attacking threat to Ruben Amorim’s side.

However, United face stern competition for Munoz’s signature, as CaughtOffside adds that Premier League champions Liverpool have been monitoring the 29-year-old, who has caught the eye of the Reds’ scouts, while Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are also keeping tabs on the 29-year-old.

Amid interest from the Red Devils, Palace regard the defender as a key part of Oliver Glasner’s team and have insisted he will not be sold in January, although concrete offers could change their stance, the report adds.

Amorim has deployed Diogo Dalot, Patrick Dorgu, and Noussair Mazraoui across both flanks, but none of the trio have consistently provided attacking output, which has allowed Amad Diallo to step in and impress in that role.

Should United qualify for European competition next season, reinforcing both wing-back positions will be essential, and Munoz, who is valued at £23m by Transfermarkt, would be a viable option and an offensive upgrade over the current choices available to the club.