Arsenal defender Ben White ruled out for 4-6 weeks

Arsenal defender Ben White is set to miss at least four weeks of action due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the first half against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, as per Sami Mokbel.

The Gunners have been grappling with mounting fitness concerns, especially in defence, and White’s latest setback has only added to an already depleted injury list that also features Gabriel Magalhaes and Cristhian Mosquera.

White now appears to be the latest to join the list after being replaced by Myles Lewis-Skelly in the 31st minute of Arsenal’s 2-1 win over bottom-placed Wolves.

His reintroduction to the starting side had offered much-needed stability, even with Jurrien Timber having nailed down the right-back role earlier in the campaign, and the latest injury will be a blow to not just the club but also the player, who was starting to stake a claim for a starting berth.

Initially, Mikel Arteta was not certain as to the severity of the injury, saying in his post-match conference, ‘We don’t know; I think he felt something in his hamstring.’

However, Sami Mokbel has now given an update on the situation, claiming that White is set to be ruled out for at least one month.

Blow

Writing on the BBC, the journalist reveals that while Arsenal are waiting for final confirmation on the extent of the muscular injury, preliminary results indicate that the Englishman will be ruled out for the next four to six weeks.

Following the disappointing loss to Aston Villa, Arsenal responded emphatically by recording successive victories over Club Brugge in the Champions League and Wolves in the Premier League.

Before facing Crystal Palace in the League Cup, the Gunners are set to make the trip to Goodison Park for a league encounter with Everton, with William Saliba and Jurrien Timber expected to combine as a central defensive pairing.

After finishing second for three seasons in a row, the Gunners are one of the favourites for the league title, but injury concerns for key members of their team are beginning to see their tempo drop.

With Manchester City now just two points adrift of them, Mikel Arteta will hope to have his injured players back in January to set the tone for a strong push for the title.