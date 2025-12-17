Man Utd ‘firmly’ in the race to sign Antoine Semenyo

Manchester United are reportedly ‘firmly’ in the race to sign AFC Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo, as per Sky Sports.

Having struggled with goal-scoring problems last term, the Red Devils decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo last summer.

As a result, they have improved massively in the attacking third this season, scoring 30 goals in 16 Premier League matches. Only Manchester City have netted more than them thus far.

However, United have been struggling defensively, leaking 26 goals in the league. Despite scoring four goals against the Cherries on Monday night, they only managed to come away with one point.

Now, Sky Sports report that Man Utd are looking to address their defensive frailties by signing a new defensive midfielder next year. However, they have a long-standing interest in Semenyo and don’t want to miss the opportunity to sign him for a fixed price next month.

He has a £65m release clause in his current contract, and it will become active from the beginning of next year, with his existing deal set to run until 2030 at Vitality Stadium.

United are ‘firmly’ in the race to sign the Ghanaian, but sealing the deal won’t be straightforward as Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are also in this race.

Semenyo to Man Utd

Moreover, Arsenal are keeping a close eye on his situation, but they might not formalise their interest, as they are already well-resourced in the wide forward position.

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim has spoken highly of Semenyo, describing the 25-year-old as a “special player” ahead of Monday night’s game.

Although United aren’t in danger of breaching FFP regulations, if they sign Semenyo by triggering his release clause, it might have an impact on how much they would be able to spend next summer to revamp the midfield department.

The Bournemouth star has established himself as one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League, having displayed impressive performances thus far this season.

The 25-year-old is a versatile wide forward and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford in January.