Arsenal set their sights on signing Bartesaghi and Torriani



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Arsenal have their sights on landing AC Milan defender Davide Bartesaghi and goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani next summer.

Bartesaghi is regarded as one of the best graduates in the Milan set-up, and he has had a brilliant breakout campaign with the Rossoneri after Theo Hernandez’s move to the Saudi Pro League.

The 19-year-old has already made 11 appearances in the Italian top tier and recently scored a fantastic brace during the 2-2 draw against Sassuolo, which sent Milan to 2nd in the standings.

Calciomercato report that Arsenal are very closely monitoring the talented left-back, who can also play in central defence. They could make a move for his services at the end of the ongoing season.

They are also keen on his teammate Torriani, who has been a regular substitute for the Rossoneri in matchday squads. The 20-year-old has yet to turn up for Milan in any competition this term.

Arsenal have made a ‘serious enquiry’ for the goalkeeper and could test Milan’s resolve during the summer with a strong offer.

Double deal

Arsenal have been working on strengthening their squad for the present and future. They recently secured a double deal for Edwin and Holger Quintero, who possesses immense potential. They are scheduled to join in the summer of 2027.

The club also secured the services of Victor Ozhianvuna and he will join up next season. Sporting director Andrea Berta could also be eyeing emerging talents, who can break straightaway into the first-team and Bartesaghi could be one of those.

The 19-year-old can play at left-back or occasionally in central defence. He has primarily played as an attack-minded left-back for the Rossoneri this campaign and has still impressed with his ball control with a pass completion rate of 88% thus far.

It is left to be seen whether Arsenal make a formal bid for the player, given they have Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Piero Hincapie vying for the left-back role. Meanwhile, Torriani has accumulated just 2 appearances for the first-team at Milan.

He has not made an appearance this season, but dazzled coming on as a substitute against Arsenal in pre-season. The Italian made 5 saves and 3 more in a penalty shoot-out. He possesses a big presence between the sticks, being 6 feet and 6 inches in height.

Arsenal could make a move for him if backup keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga decides to leave in search of regular minutes.