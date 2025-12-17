Tottenham & Chelsea ‘crazy’ about signing Alessandro Bastoni

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly ‘crazy’ about signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, as per Italian outlet FCInterNews.it.

Although the Lilywhites won the Europa League trophy under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance last term, they endured a dire Premier League campaign, finishing just one place above the relegation zone.

As a result, they decided to part ways with the Australian and appoint Thomas Frank as the new manager ahead of this campaign. Spurs showed glimpses of improvement under the Dane at the beginning of this term.

However, they have been on a downward spiral in recent weeks, languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table with 22 points from 16 matches.

Tottenham have struggled with defensive frailties thus far this season, conceding two or more goals in the last five out of six league matches.

Now, FcInterNews.it report that Spurs are planning to reinforce the defensive department by signing Bastoni, with their sporting director, Fabio Paratici, ‘crazy’ about his compatriot. The Lilywhites have even made a move to sign him.

However, Chelsea are in this race as well, with Enzo Maresca ‘crazy’ about the Italian international. Like Spurs, they have also made an approach to seal the deal.

Moreover, Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in him, with Simone Inzaghi keen on reuniting his former colleague at Al-Hilal. Barcelona are even showing a strong interest in him.

However, the player loves Inter and is settled at Milan, so he has no intention of leaving and has already rejected the opportunity to join Tottenham or Chelsea.

Chelsea have issues at the left side of the centre-back position as Levi Colwill’s season is all but over, having sustained a serious knee injury. On the other hand, Benoit Badiashile has failed to find his feet in the Premier League. So, perhaps, Maresca is keen on reinforcing the defensive department.

Bastoni is considered one of the best defenders in Serie A and has established himself as an undisputed starter in the Italy national team’s starting line-up.

He has won two Serie A titles at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium and has been guiding his side to mount another title charge this season, sitting at the top of the table.

In 19 appearances across all competitions, Bastoni has made five goal contributions thus far this season and has kept seven clean sheets.