Chelsea contact Trabzonspor over deal to sign Christ Inao Oulaï

The 19-year-old has drawn stylistic comparisons to Yaya Touré due to their dominant nature on the ball and the ability to create chances and score goals.

Since joining Trabzonspor from SC Bastia in the summer, Oulai has made an immediate impact at the Papara Park.

The two-cap Ivorian international has become a regular starter for Fatih Tekke’s side, featuring in ten games across all competitions while also producing five goal contributions.

He most recently impressed in Trabzonspor’s Super Lig matchweek 16 clash against Besiktas, where his 63rd-minute strike inspired a comeback, with Oleksandr Zubkov netting the equaliser to tie the game 3-3.

Having already been outstanding all through the season, the last game further highlighted his qualities, and it’s no surprise several clubs, particularly in the Premier League, are now courting him.

Now, according to Turkish journalist Furkan Uzun, Chelsea have made enquiries to understand Oulai’s situation and potential availability.

It appears the London giants are looking to accelerate the deal, as the journalist adds that Enzo Maresca’s side have contacted Trabzonspor about the potential transfer of the Ivorian midfielder to Stamford Bridge.

However, the Turkish club are not considering Ounai’s departure in January, as he’s a key player, unless an ‘abnormal’ fee is offered amid interest from Chelsea.

Oulai to Chelsea

The Club World Cup champions already possess an array of midfielders in their squad, including Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo, and Reggie Walsh, who is highly regarded by Maresca and progressing through the academy.

However, they may do with more depth, as injuries to Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo, as well as Maresca’s preference to deploy Fernandez in advanced roles, saw right back Reece James play in defensive midfield against Everton, while Malo Gusto occasionally alternated into midfield to support their captain.

Lavia and Essugo’s persistent injury concerns mean the club could look to a more reliable midfielder like Oulai, who has the qualities to slot straight into the team and the potential to develop into an even better player.

With the report revealing Trabzonspor’s reluctance to sell him in January, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will submit an ‘abnormal’ fee well above his £7m Transfermarkt valuation or risk competition from other clubs by waiting until next summer.