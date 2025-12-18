Chelsea join race to sign Vasco da Gama starlet Rayan

Chelsea have joined the race to sign highly rated Brazilian winger Rayan from Vasco da Gama, as per Ekrem Konur.

Since his promotion to Vasco da Gama’s first team, the 19-year-old has developed into one of South America’s most standout talents in Brazil.

The right-winger, who is valued at £21m by Transfermarkt, has been part of the club’s fabric from a very young age, having first joined their academy setup at just six years old in 2012 before progressing through every rank at the club.

His professional debut for the four-time Campeonato Brasileiro Série A champions came in 2023. Over the last two seasons, he has steadily grown in stature, amassing nearly 100 appearances, including 56 this season, during which he has provided 21 goal contributions.

Such rapid progress has inevitably drawn widespread admiration, with several top European clubs, particularly those in the Premier League, now monitoring his situation.

One of the clubs looking to sign Rayan is Chelsea, according to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, who claims the London giants have expressed interest in the Brazilian starlet’s potential transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Prospect

The Brazil U20 international is contracted at São Januário until 2028, giving the Rio de Janeiro outfit more leverage in negotiations amid Chelsea’s interest, as per the report.

Having netted 20 goals this season, it’s no surprise that top European clubs are set to battle with Chelsea for Rayan’s signature, as the journalist claims that Porto, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain have also expressed interest in the youngster.

Chelsea are already reaping the fruits of their early investment in the ever-growing Brazilian talent factory, having signed Estevao Willian from Palmeiras.

The 18-year-old has already featured in 21 games in all competitions for Enzo Maresca’s side in the 2025-26 season, recording an assist and netting five goals, including an emphatic finish in the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona.

The Blues already have a close relationship with Vasco da Gama, having signed Andrey Santos from the Rio de Janeiro-based outfit in January 2023, which may make them favourites to sign Rayan ahead of other rivals.