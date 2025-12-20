Arsenal working hard to sign Valdepenas before Dortmund



According to German outlet Bild, Arsenal are working hard behind the scenes to sign Real Madrid wonderkid Victor Valdepenas ahead of Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for Madrid last weekend. He started from the left-back position and caught the eye with an impressive defensive display. Bild now claim that he could be the subject of high-profile interest.

Borussia Dortmund have a genuine interest in signing the teenager, but Bild state that Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen are also ‘working hard’ behind the scenes to prise Valdepenas away from Xabi Alonso’s side.

Unlikely deal

Valdepenas is primarily a left-back, but can also operate as a central defender. He had a good start to his career last weekend against Alaves. He had a pass completion rate of 94% and won 7 duels and 3 tackles. The Spaniard could have done better for the goal conceded, but he earned praise from Alonso after the 2-1 win.

The versatile star has since been linked with a potential move away from Los Blancos. Dortmund are known for signing quality young talents and believe they can persuade Valdepenas, who may struggle for regular playing time with the La Liga giants, as per Bild.

Arsenal are among the main rivals, who could hamper their plans, but we don’t believe the Premier League leaders will provide fierce competition, given they have one of the best defences and have sufficient depth in the first-team squad at the current point in time.

Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapie have all featured in the left-back position for the Gunners this campaign. There appears no need for another solution on the left side of the backline for the London heavyweights.

The club are well-stocked in the central defensive department too. Gabriel Magalhaes is the regular left centre-back when fit. The Gunners also have Piero Hincapie, Cristhian Mosquera and Calafiori as choices. William Saliba has played in the role for France.

Hence, it seems highly unlikely that Arsenal will pursue another defensive centre-back/left-back option. The speculation could be agent-driven in order to secure Valdepenas another European club, where he has the guarantee of regular first-team football.