Chelsea linked with surprise transfer for Brazil defender Thiago Silva

Chelsea are expected to be in the transfer market in 2026 for a central defender or two, as after rebuilding his offensive department over the summer, Enzo Maresca will be keen on bolstering the depth and quality in his backline.

According to Caught Offside, they have been alerted by the possibility of Thiago Silva re-joining them as a free agent in January after the Brazilian international left Fluminense as a free agent at the end of the South American football season.

Silva was a part of Chelsea’s triumphant Champions League squad in 2021 and it is his representatives who have declared the player’s interest in joining the Blues yet again as he looks to ply his trade in Europe once more.

Next year’s FIFA World Cup in North America is viewed as a major motivating factor behind Silva wanting to join a European club as he hopes to make it into Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil roster in what would certainly be his last international tournament.

Silva unlikely to be entertained by Chelsea

During his time at Chelsea, Thiago Silva’s leadership and experience stood out but that was a different time for the club under Roman Abramovich. More recently and after Todd Boehly’s acquisition, the Londoners have built around younger players.

Thiago Silva is 41 years of age and while he would arguably add a lot of value to an inexperienced and young dressing room, there is the possibility that his arrival at Stamford Bridge hampers Chelsea’s squad planning for the shorter run.

With that in mind, it would come as a massive surprise if Chelsea signed the centre back although it goes without saying that they need to bolster in the position, especially if they want to challenge for the Premier League sooner rather than later.