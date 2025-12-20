Arsenal eyeing swoop to sign Real Madrid teenager Victor Valdepenas

Real Madrid teenager Victor Valdepenas debuted at left back for the first team last weekend in their La Liga win over Deportivo Alaves, and put in an impressive display with Xabi Alonso describing him as a ‘fantastic’ player after the match.

Bild has reported that Valdepenas’ exploits were noticed in other parts of Europe as well as Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in signing him before his stock rises beyond an unaffordable limit.

Valdepenas has impressed in recent months under Alvaro Arbeloa at Real Madrid’s secondary string side, Castilla, and naturally a central defender, he has also excelled at left back with his versatility, physicality and ability on the ball attracting suitors.

Valdepenas unlikely to join Arsenal

Even though Arsenal are interested in Victor Valdepenas and have an excellent project in the works, the 19-year-old is unlikely to prefer a move to the Emirates Stadium because of how much it would potentially hamper his chances of playing in the first team.

Arsenal already have four brilliant central defenders, as well as Myles-Lewis Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori at left back. Therefore, Valdepenas faces intense competition for a place in Mikel Arteta’s side although a switch to Bundesliga may be on the cards.

Real Madrid have an excellent relationship with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, and with Valdepenas looking to build upon first team experience, they may loan him out to one of the German sides, where Arsenal can continue to monitor him.

If his progression continues as many expect it will, the Gunners can make an attempt into acquiring him in the future when they will require defenders rather than now, where neither they need more numbers at the back nor is a youngster likely to pick then.