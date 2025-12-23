Liverpool eye move to sign Brentford star Igor Thiago

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Brentford striker Igor Thiago, as per Caught Offside.

The Reds decided to revamp the frontline by purchasing Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak last summer, with the Swede currently the British record transfer.

However, Isak displayed below-average performances this season before sustaining a serious injury, which is set to keep him out of action for several months, against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Moreover, Mohamed Salah won’t be available over the coming weeks as he has joined the Egypt national team to play in AFCON, while Cody Gakpo is out injured at the moment.

As a result, Arne Slot has been left with Ekitike, Rio Ngumoha, and Federico Chiesa as the only specialist attackers. However, Ngumoha is still very young and isn’t ready to start regularly at the highest level, while Chiesa has struggled to find regular game time since joining from Juventus last year.

Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are looking to sign a new attacker in January to help Slot cope with the current situation and have identified Antoine Semenyo as a serious option.

The Ghanaian international has a very good relationship with Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, who brought him to Vitality Stadium before moving to Anfield. So, this could help Slot’s side to seal the deal, but Manchester United and Manchester City are in this race as well.

Thiago to Liverpool

Therefore, the report say that Liverpool have identified Thiago as a potential alternative option to strengthen the attacking department. However, Brentford have no intention of parting ways with the Brazilian next month unless an extraordinary offer arrives from the Reds.

The Brazilian, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, still has a contract until 2029 at Gtech Community Stadium. Therefore, the Bees are in a strong position to stay firm on their position.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a promising campaign thus far, scoring 12 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.

Thiago, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, efficient in taking penalties, and also works hard without possession. He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his services in the upcoming winter transfer window.