Liverpool interested in signing Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan next year

Liverpool have got their form back on track with a string of wins in the Premier League, not just alleviating the pressure off Arne Slot’s job but also putting them in the fray to secure Champions League qualification at the end of the campaign.

While recent results have been on the Reds’ side, they still need to rebuild their backline with a defender or two and a major signing could be on the horizon for next summer as Virgil van Dijk is also past the 30-year-old mark.

According to Italian source Quotidiano Sportivo, Liverpool are looking to sign Inter Milan centre back Alessandro Bastoni, who is also of interest to Barcelona. He is valued at £70 million on Transfermarkt, and has a contract until June 2028.

Inter Milan are looking to renew his contract at the Giuseppe Meazza beyond 2028 but a number of clubs are looking to capitalise on Bastoni potentially not penning an extension given that he has won everything possible with the Serie A giants.

Liverpool swoop a strong possibility

Given that he has won the Serie A multiple times alongside other domestic honours in Italy, Alessandro Bastoni could consider a transfer to Barcelona or Liverpool, though the Reds might fancy themselves over the La Liga giants.

Not only have Liverpool shown a willingness to spend big in recent times, but Barca’s financial situation means they might not be able to offer Bastoni guarantees about being registered to play in La Liga – a struggle that they have encountered lately.

He promises to be an ideal replacement for Virgil van Dijk with terrific defensive discipline, aerial abilities and physical prowess, whereas his ball-playing abilities make him the perfect modern-day defender to fit into Arne Slot’s system.

Bastoni is still 26, so he has enough time ahead, including the best years of his career, so all things considered, he promises to be a top signing for Liverpool and potentially alongside Marc Guehi, the Reds would have a world-class centre-back pairing.