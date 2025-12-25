Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd in battle to sign Atalanta full-back Marco Palestra

Arsenal are in a battle with Chelsea and Manchester United over a deal to sign Atalanta’s fullback Marco Palestra, according to Tuttojuve.

The Italian, who is on loan at Cagliari, has established himself as one of the most exciting fullbacks in Serie A this season.

Brought in initially as cover, the Italian, valued at £21m by Transfermarkt, has firmly established himself in Fabio Pisacane’s lineup this season, emerging as an important figure in their relegation battle, with the club currently sitting two points clear of 18th-placed Hellas Verona in Serie A.

Last season, limited appearances for Atalanta’s senior side provided glimpses of his potential, but the decision was made to send him out on loan to secure regular minutes due to competition from established right-wing-backs Davide Zappacosta and Raoul Bellanova.

Currently at Cagliari, Palestra is strengthening his case for a place in Atalanta’s first-team plans next season, delivering consistent performances during his loan spell, which has seen him feature in 15 of the Rossoblù’s 16 league matches so far.

According to Tuttojuve, Palestra’s performances in the Italian top flight have piqued the interest of several clubs across Europe ahead of next season.

In the Premier League, the report adds that Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man Utd have added the Italy U21 star to their transfer shortlist for next summer and are set to go head-to-head for his signature.

United should prioritise Palestra swoop

However, the English trio are not alone in the race, as other European giants, including Juventus, FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético Madrid, and Bayern Munich, have also expressed interest in the youngster, according to the report.

Although Mikel Arteta has a preference for utilising natural centre-backs in full-back positions, as evidenced in his use of Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber in left and right back positions. Arsenal also have Ben White, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Piero Hincapie as alternative options, giving the North Londoners considerable depth at full-back.

Chelsea, meanwhile, already have Reece James and Malo Gusto in their ranks, while highly rated academy prospect Genesis Antwi is also held in high regard at the club.

A move to United, therefore, appears the most logical option. Not only would it offer more opportunities for regular minutes, but he would also be a natural fit for Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, having already shown he is well-suited to the demands of a wing-back role.