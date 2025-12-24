Chelsea team news: Enzo Maresca provides injury update on Delap & Estevao

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that both Estevao Willian and Liam Delap are available for Saturday’s clash with Aston Villa.

Saturday’s fixture sees fourth host third in the Premier League, with Chelsea welcoming an in-form Aston Villa side to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues showed resilience last time out by fighting back from two goals down to earn a 2–2 draw away at Newcastle United, a result that kept them fourth at Christmas, though pressure is building from a resurgent Liverpool side climbing the table after three wins in their last five outings.

As a result, Chelsea can ill afford a defeat against the Villans, who will be eager to remain within three points of leaders Arsenal ahead of their meeting with the Gunners just three days later.

Moises Caicedo returned to the midfield during the draw at St James’ Park after serving a suspension, while Cole Palmer has also begun to see increased minutes following an injury-disrupted start to the season. Although Maresca has been without several key figures in recent weeks, he could now welcome two more back into the squad for the Stamford Bridge showdown.

Boost

Estevao has sat out the last two matches due to what Maresca described as a muscle issue, while Delap sustained a shoulder problem against Bournemouth earlier this month.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Maresca confirmed that both players are in contention to feature this weekend.

He said, ‘He’s (Estevao) back. He’s back; he’s available for Saturday, him and also Liam Delap.’

Asked whether Delap’s recovery had come as a surprise, he responded, ‘No, we didn’t know exactly for how long he needs to be out.

‘As I said, he’s available for Saturday. He’s available also, Estevao, so very happy for both.’

Early reports had indicated that Delap could be ruled out until late January if a fracture or dislocation was confirmed, but the problem has proven less serious than initially anticipated for the England forward.

In Delap’s case, Joao Pedro’s goal and overall display against Newcastle United last weekend appear sufficient for him to continue leading the line as the number nine, so the Englishman is likely to take Marc Guiu’s spot among the substitutes.