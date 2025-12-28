Man Utd ‘seriously considering’ signing Conor Gallagher

Manchester United are ‘seriously considering’ signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following the failure to qualify for European football, the Red Devils started the season with a very thin squad. Now, amid recent injury and AFCON absence, Ruben Amorim has been left with a very weak team.

Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire have been out injured over the last few weeks, while Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes have recently sustained injuries, with the Portuguese set to remain sidelined for a few matches.

Moreover, Mason Mount picked up an injury against Newcastle and may not be able to play in the coming matches. On the other hand, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui have joined their respective nations to play in AFCON.

As a result, Amorim has been forced to use academy youngsters. Still, United managed to beat Newcastle 1-0 courtesy of Patrick Dorgu’s excellent goal on Boxing Day.

Now, Fichajes state that with Fernandes, Mainoo, and Mount out injured, Man Utd are looking to reinforce the midfield department in January and are ‘seriously considering’ signing Gallagher.

United hold a long-standing interest in the former Chelsea star as they attempted to secure his service last summer, but Los Rojiblancos didn’t allow his departure.

Gallagher to Man Utd

The Spanish giants have no intention of letting him leave on loan and will only sanction his departure should his potential suitor, such as Man Utd, submit a formal proposal worth around £26m.

Since moving to the Spanish capital, the midfielder has failed to break into Diego Simeone’s starting line-up. So, he might be open to leaving to play regularly.

Gallagher is an energetic, versatile player and is comfortable playing anywhere across the middle of the park. He previously showcased his qualities in the Premier League for Crystal Palace and Chelsea, and could be a shrewd acquisition for the Old Trafford club should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Amorim’s side eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from Estadio Metropolitano in January.

Meanwhile, after beating Newcastle, Man Utd will face off against bottom-side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League in mid-week before taking on Leeds United next weekend.