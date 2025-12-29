Man Utd are absolutely interested in Carlos Baleba



Manchester United remain interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with the 21-year-old last summer, but a formal offer was not made. Brighton made it clear that the Cameroonian was not for sale before the deadline.

Romano has now revealed that Baleba continues to remain on Man United’s radar, and he has been discussed as an ideal solution to bolster the midfield department.

Baleba is ‘super appreciated’ by United’s hierarchy, and they remain ‘absolutely interested’ in signing him in either January or at the end of the current campaign.

Romano said: “Man United I can guarantee that even in their internal talks at the club have not stopped discussing the name of Carlos Baleba, because Baleba is still seen as an ideal solution by Ruben Amorim and people at the club.

“Baleba is super appreciated by Man United. January move is seen as unlikely but any moment, January or the summer, If Brighton opens the door to an exit for Baleba, Man United remain absolutely interested. Man United remain in contact with people close to the player.”

Big decision

Baleba was earmarked as the ideal target to bolster the defensive midfield department for United last summer. However, a move never come to fruition. Brighton were reluctant to part ways with the talented ace, while their asking price of £115 million was beyond United’s reach after a £200 million spending spree.

United are unlikely to make a huge outlay this winter and a marquee midfield signing could be delayed until the summer. Baleba continues to be associated with a move, but the Red Devils may have doubts over the Cameroonian amid his struggles in the Premier League this term.

Despite playing in the heart of the midfield, Baleba has registered only 17 passes per league appearance, 50% less than the previous campaign. He has won just 3 duels per league outing with 3 recoveries and a solitary tackle. He managed twice as much last season.

The dip in performance could be related to the transfer links last summer. The big question is whether United will pursue a deal despite his poor league form or pursue an alternative target such as Adam Wharton or Elliot Anderson, who are likewise on their radar, as per Romano.