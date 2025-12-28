Man Utd keen on signing Roma midfielder Manu Kone



Manchester United have their sights on signing Roma midfielder Manu Kone as manager Ruben Amorim aims to rebuild his midfield next year, according to Caught Offside.

The Red Devils have made steady progress under Amorim during the ongoing league campaign, and they are presently just 3 points behind fourth-placed Liverpool with an identical goal difference.

With a winnable schedule against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Burnley coming up, Man United have an ideal opportunity to break into the Champions League positions by January.

United could also seek to bolster their squad in 2026, and Caught Offside claim that Kone has been identified as a ‘perfect fit’ to reinforce the midfield under Amorim due to his strength and ball-carrying ability.

Roma have, however, ruled out a mid-season exit for Kone with his contract not expiring until June 2029. The Giallorossi are expected to hold out for £52 million to £57 million at the end of the campaign.

Top-class

The 24-year-old first made a name for himself with Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga. He endured an injury-plagued final season in Germany, but has been a revelation since his move to Roma, initially on loan in 2024.

Kone has operated from the left central midfield role for the Serie A giants this campaign. He has been a key catalyst behind their bright start. The Frenchman has been ever-present in Serie A for the Giallorossi, completing 91% of his passes.

He has also won 5.4 duels per outing along with 4.5 recoveries and 1.9 tackles. Kone has all the traits to suit the demands of the Premier League. Kone possesses good strength and has the ability to control proceedings in the centre of the park.

He is also brilliant with his distribution and would be an upgrade on Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte in the no.6 role. Casemiro has been much better with his passing range this campaign, but has struggled with his work rate after the hour mark of games.

Ugarte has impressed with his high pressing and intensity compared to the Brazilian, but has given away needless possession at times. Kone would be a perfect foil for Bruno Fernandes in midfield next season if United were to purchase him.