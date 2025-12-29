Chelsea eyeing move for Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea are plotting a swoop to re-sign their former centre-back, Antonio Rudiger, from Real Madrid, according to AS.

Antonio Conte brought the German defender to Chelsea from Serie A outfit AS Roma in the summer of 2017, a move that proved pivotal as he played a key role in the club’s FA Cup success that season, their most recent triumph at Wembley Stadium.

He later added a Europa League title to his honours before lifting the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup, eventually leaving in 2022 for Real Madrid after racking up 203 appearances for the London club.

Now aged 32, Rüdiger, who is valued at £10m by Transfermarkt, is entering the final six months of his deal at the Bernabeu, though his role under Xabi Alonso has been limited.

A hamstring injury has sidelined him for much of the manager’s tenure, and the issue is thought to have ended his 2025 early, making a possible exit increasingly likely.

According to AS, Chelsea have expressed interest in the possible transfer of Rüdiger back to Stamford Bridge to reinforce Enzo Maresca’s backline.

Experienced centre-back

However, the London giants face stern competition for the Germany international’s signature, as Turkish giants Galatasaray and French champions Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Saudi Pro League clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal, are set to battle the Blues to sign him ahead of the next transfer window, as per the report.

In a boost to Chelsea amid interest from several clubs, the Spanish outlet adds that Rüdiger is open to offers, and a possible return to Stamford Bridge is among his ‘strongest options’ when he leaves Madrid.

Despite ongoing injury problems among their centre-backs, Chelsea are not short of options in that area, with Levi Colwill, Josh Acheampong, Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, and newly reintegrated Axel Disasi all available within Enzo Maresca’s squad.

What stands out, however, is the shortage of experience across the defensive line, with Adarabioyo, at 28, currently the oldest option at the back.

Having made more than 450 appearances during his career, featured on the biggest stages, and collected major honours, Rüdiger would suit Maresca’s setup well, offering leadership, defensive reliability, and composure on the ball at a bargain free transfer.