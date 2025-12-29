Man Utd & Arsenal monitoring Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Touré

Manchester United and Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Touré, according to CaughtOffside.

Touré first drew attention with his performances on the wing at Hammarby in Sweden, where he produced nine goals and four assists across 23 matches. Before moving to Europe, the left-footed attacker developed at ASEC Mimosas, playing a key role in the Ivorian side’s domestic double during the 2022/23 season.

He joined Hoffenheim on deadline day of the 2024/25 winter transfer window and went on to register three assists in 13 appearances, including seven starts, during his initial half-season in Germany, helping the club steer clear of relegation trouble.

Now fully integrated into Christian Ilzer’s starting lineup, Touré scored his first goal for Die Kraichgauer in a 3–0 away win over St Pauli on Matchday 7 of the 2025/26 campaign. Since then, the rapid winger has added six more goal contributions and currently tops the league for both sprints and crosses from open play after the opening 13 matches.

Now, according to CaughtOffside, Touré has piqued the interest of several clubs, particularly in the Premier League, including Man Utd and Arsenal, who are now set to battle for his signature ahead of the 2026 transfer window.

The report adds that the Premier League giants are already exploring a deal for the 19-year-old, having been impressed by his qualities following preliminary checks and extensive analytics-based scouting.

Touré suits Amorim’s system

However, amid interest from the Red Devils and Gunners, Hoffenheim are determined to retain Touré at the PreZero Arena in January and have set a valuation of around £39m for the Ivorian forward, who is also of keen interest to Brentford and Newcastle United, according to the report.

Despite significant investment to reinforce Ruben Amorim’s attack last summer, United are short of options on the left wing. Although the Portuguese manager has recently tweaked his system, which has led to positive results, he mostly favours playing Matheus Cunha centrally, while Bryan Mbeumo has been more threatening playing from the right.

This has led to Mason Mount being deployed on the left wing despite the Englishman being a natural midfielder.

As a result, a move for Touré, who possesses immense physicality, speed, creativity, and a relentless work rate, would be ideal for Amorim’s system.

With the report ruling out the Ivorian’s departure in January, it remains to be seen whether United will wait until next summer to move or pursue other targets in January.