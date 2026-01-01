Liverpool eye move to sign Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh

Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Brighton and Hove Albion forward Yankuba Minteh, as per a recent report.

Mohamed Salah has been an undisputed starter for the Reds since joining from AS Roma in 2017, helping the club win every possible major competition.

However, the 33-year-old has started showing signs of decline this season, and Arne Slot has even decided to field his starting line-up in certain matches while leaving the Egyptian on the bench.

As a result, he expressed his frustration publicly following the game against Leeds United earlier this month. Now, he has been out on international duty to play in AFCON.

With his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, Liverpool have seemingly started exploring options to sign a potential long-term replacement for him.

As per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool initially identified Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth as the primary target, but he has opted to join Manchester City.

Liverpool have earmarked Minteh as an alternative option, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances. Slot previously worked with the Gambian at Feyenoord and is now willing to reunite with his former colleague at Anfield.

Minteh to Liverpool

The Merseyside club have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop, but the Seagulls are likely to demand a premium fee to let him leave.

The report claim that Liverpool are also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Jean-Matteo Bahoya, and he could be available in the winter transfer window.

Minteh, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, still has three and a half years left in his current contract. Like Salah, he is a left-footed right winger by trait, but he is also comfortable providing cover on the opposite side if needed.

He is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession. In 18 Premier League starts, he has made five goal contributions thus far this season.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds eventually make a concrete approach to secure Minteh’s service in January or next summer.