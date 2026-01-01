Man Utd keen on Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves

Manchester United are keen on signing Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves to reinforce Ruben Amorim’s midfield ranks, according to AS.

After starring in the Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he made 253 appearances, the Portuguese midfielder moved to Saudi Arabia and has continued to showcase his authority despite the change in pace.

His game intelligence, control in possession, and powerful long-range shooting have made him a key figure for Al Hilal, with those qualities on full display at the Club World Cup last July, where Al-Za’eem beat Manchester City and earned a notable draw against Real Madrid.

According to AS, Neves’ contract at the Kingdom Arena is set to run out next summer. With no agreement in place over an extension at the time of writing, several clubs, including United, have now set their sights on the former Wolves captain.

The report adds that the Red Devils are among the clubs to have expressed the ‘most interest’ in signing the Portugal international and have held talks with the player’s entourage over his possible transfer to Old Trafford.

In a boost to Amorim’s side, the 28-year-old will be open to negotiations from interested clubs in the next days, and should an agreement not be reached with Al-Hilal, the four-time Asian champions will make him available for £17m, according to the report, a fee well within United’s reach.

Experienced option

However, the 13-time Premier League champions face a stern battle to sign Neves, as the Spanish outlet claims that Atlético Madrid, Juventus, and Bayern Munich are also keen on the experienced Portuguese midfielder.

United’s midfield was put to the test against a resilient Wolverhampton Wanderers side on Tuesday night as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, marking their fourth winless run at home in five games.

With Casemiro’s contract running out next summer, the Red Devils have been linked with several midfield targets, including Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, and, most recently, Tyler Adams.

Neves possesses similar qualities to the quartet, and his leadership qualities both on the pitch and in the dressing room are an additional edge. It’s no surprise Amorim has pinpointed him as his preferred option over other targets, according to a recent report via Football Talk.

Although waiting till next summer to sign the Portuguese on a free transfer makes financial sense, Amorim needs immediate reinforcement in midfield, and £17m for Neves in January would be a shrewd piece of business.