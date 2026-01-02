Tottenham, Man Utd & Arsenal receive chance to sign Goretzka

Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, as per Caught Offside.

The Lilywhites have done a few business with the Bavarian club in recent transfer windows. They signed Mathys Tel on a loan deal last winter before purchasing him permanently ahead of this season.

Moreover, Spurs have signed Joao Palhinha on a loan deal last summer and have an option to make the move permanent at the end of this campaign. On the other hand, Bayern Munich bought Tottenham legend Harry Kane by spending big money a couple of years ago.

Now, it appears Tottenham are looking to continue doing business with the German giants, with Caught Offside reporting that Tottenham are ready to move quickly to sign Goretzka in January after being given the opportunity by the player’s representatives.

With the player’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this season, Bayern Munich are ready to cash-in on him this month to avoid losing him for free if they receive a lucrative proposal.

Apart from Tottenham, Man Utd and Arsenal have also received a chance to sign the midfielder. But they are willing to wait until next summer to sign him as a free agent instead of purchasing him this month.

The report state that Juventus and Napoli are also interested in him, while Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are keeping a close eye on his situation. However, Napoli have identified him as the primary target to reinforce the midfield department this month.

Battle

After enduring a disappointing first half of this season under Thomas Frank’s guidance, Tottenham are looking to add new faces this month to help the Danish boss turn the situation around in the second half of this season.

On the other hand, Arsenal reportedly want a new midfielder as Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice have been taking enormous workloads this season.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are looking to revamp the midfield department this year to continue the rebuild under Ruben Amorim’s guidance.

Goretzka, valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt, is an experienced player and has proven his worth at the highest level over the years.

So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham, Arsenal, or Man Utd should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.