Tottenham & Arsenal eye move to sign Said El Mala

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing FC Koln forward Said El Mala, as per TEAMtalk.

Despite letting club legend Son Heung-min leave last summer, the Lilywhites didn’t sign a natural left-winger to replace the South Korean international. However, it appears they are planning to do that in this winter transfer window.

Wilson Odobert and Brennan Johnson were the main options Thomas Frank had to deploy on the left flank during the first half of this season. However, they displayed below-average performances.

As a result, the Danish boss used Xabi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani in this position at times, but they are more comfortable centrally.

Tottenham are reportedly ready to sell Johnson, with Crystal Palace showing a concrete interest in signing him. Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham have identified El Mala as a serious option to strengthen the left side of the attack, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

However, the 19-year-old hasn’t just attracted Spurs’ attention, as Arsenal, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in signing him after monitoring his development closely.

With the player still having a contract until 2030, Koln aren’t in any rush to sell him and may demand around £35m if they are forced to cash-in. However, the youngster isn’t pushing to leave just yet and is focusing on developing in the Bundesliga at the moment.

Although Arsenal currently have Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli as options to deploy on the left flank, it has been suggested that Mikel Arteta is looking to upgrade this position.

The 19-year-old, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a versatile winger. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in finishing off his chances.

In 15 Bundesliga appearances, he has scored six goals and registered two assists thus far this season. Moreover, he has been helping his side to survive relegation.

El Mala is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Tottenham should either club eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.